What is the on-road price of Lotus Emeya in Kolkata? The on-road price of Lotus Emeya GT in Kolkata is Rs. 2.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lotus Emeya in Kolkata? The RTO charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Kolkata amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Kolkata? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Kolkata is Rs. 4.93 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lotus Emeya in Kolkata? The insurance charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Kolkata are Rs. 9.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.