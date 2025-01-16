What is the on-road price of Lotus Emeya in Chennai? The on-road price of Lotus Emeya GT in Chennai is Rs. 2.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lotus Emeya in Chennai? The RTO charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Chennai amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Chennai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Chennai is Rs. 4.93 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lotus Emeya in Chennai? The insurance charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Chennai are Rs. 9.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.