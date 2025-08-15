The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Chennai is Rs. 2.74 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Chennai amount to Rs. 51,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS in Chennai is Rs. 4.82 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Chennai are Rs. 10.41 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Chennai includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 2.63 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 51,500, insurance - Rs. 10.41 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.74 Crore.