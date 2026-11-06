5 Hybrid and Electric SUVs Worth Considering This Diwali
- These SUVs offer a look at the growing range of electrified powertrains available to Indian buyers, from self-charging and plug-in hybrids to fully electric options.
The festive season often sees an increase in demand for SUVs, with families looking for vehicles that can handle everyday commutes as well as longer road trips. However, the choices are no longer limited to petrol and diesel-powered models. Carmakers are increasingly offering SUVs with different forms of electrified powertrains, giving buyers more options to consider.
Strong hybrids use a combination of a petrol engine and an electric motor, switching between the two or using them together to improve fuel efficiency. Plug-in hybrids take this a step further with larger battery packs that can be charged externally and offer a longer electric-only driving range. They retain a conventional engine for longer journeys, while battery electric SUVs do away with the engine altogether and run entirely on electric power, making charging infrastructure an important part of ownership.
If you're planning to bring home a new SUV this Diwali, here are five electrified options worth considering.
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV
The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV introduces buyers to the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) format, combining a petrol engine with an electric motor and a rechargeable battery pack. Unlike a conventional strong hybrid, its battery can be replenished through an external charging source, enabling extended electric-only driving for everyday commutes and short urban trips.
Its 20.5 kWh battery pack offers a claimed pure-electric range of over 115 km, while the combined driving range exceeds 1,100 km with a full battery and a full tank of petrol. This dual-powertrain configuration allows owners to undertake routine city journeys on electric power while retaining the flexibility of an ICE powertrain for longer intercity drives.
The seven-seater also features a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, i-SMART 3.0 connected-car technology, and a generative AI-powered voice assistant supporting over 30 Hinglish commands. Its vehicle-to-home (V2H) functionality can supply electricity to compatible household appliances when used with the requisite equipment.
Customer deliveries are tentatively expected to commence in November 2026.
Toyota Innova HyCross
The Toyota Innova HyCross adopts a strong-hybrid powertrain, pairing a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to optimise fuel efficiency. Its self-charging hybrid system eliminates the need for external charging, making it a practical choice for families transitioning to electrified mobility without changing their refuelling habits.
With claimed fuel efficiency of up to 23.24 km/l and seven- and eight-seat configurations across the range, the HyCross combines fuel economy with spacious, family-oriented practicality.
Kia Sorento
The Kia Sorento offers strong-hybrid and diesel powertrain options, catering to buyers seeking a premium three-row SUV with a balance of performance, efficiency and comfort. Its hybrid configuration pairs a turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering electric assistance without requiring external charging.
A panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, curved dual-screen display, smart power tailgate and Kia AI Assistant enhance its premium appeal, while its six- and seven-seat configurations cater to different family requirements.
Mahindra XEV 9S
Built on Mahindra's INGLO electric vehicle platform, the XEV 9S is a fully electric, three-row SUV with a seven-seat layout and battery-pack options of 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh. Its dedicated electric drivetrain delivers instant torque and zero tailpipe emissions.
The SUV offers claimed MIDC ranges of 521 km, 600 km and 679 km, respectively, making it an option for families considering a transition to all-electric mobility, provided convenient home or public charging infrastructure is available.
Tata Harrier.ev
The Tata Harrier EV offers a fully electric drivetrain with 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options. The 75 kWh rear-wheel-drive variant delivers a claimed MIDC range of up to 627 km, catering to buyers seeking an electric SUV for daily commutes and longer journeys.
Its dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) variant produces a combined 504 Nm of torque and features six terrain modes for varied driving conditions. Ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and an available 540-degree surround-view system further enhance its comfort, capability and everyday usability.
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