5 Hybrid and Electric SUVs Worth Considering This Diwali

The festive season often sees an increase in demand for SUVs, with families looking for vehicles that can handle everyday commutes as well as longer road trips. However, the choices are no longer limited to petrol and diesel-powered models. Carmakers are increasingly offering SUVs with different forms of electrified powertrains, giving buyers more options to consider.

Strong hybrids use a combination of a petrol engine and an electric motor, switching between the two or using them together to improve fuel efficiency. Plug-in hybrids take this a step further with larger battery packs that can be charged externally and offer a longer electric-only driving range. They retain a conventional engine for longer journeys, while battery electric SUVs do away with the engine altogether and run entirely on electric power, making charging infrastructure an important part of ownership.

If you're planning to bring home a new SUV this Diwali, here are five electrified options worth considering.