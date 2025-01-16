HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsLotusEmeyaOn Road Price in Ahmedabad

Lotus Emeya On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Lotus Emeya Front Left Side
1/6
Lotus Emeya Headlight
2/6
Lotus Emeya Rear Left Side
3/6
Lotus Emeya Rear View
4/6
Lotus Emeya Wheel
5/6
Lotus Emeya Driver Side View
6/6
2.43 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Emeya Price in Ahmedabad

Lotus Emeya on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 2.43 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lotus Emeya GT₹ 2.43 Crore
...Read More

Lotus Emeya Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

GT

₹2.43 Crore*On-Road Price
102 KWh
260 Kmph
610 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,33,51,064
RTO
50,000
Insurance
9,27,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ahmedabad)
2,43,29,188
EMI@5,22,929/mo
Lotus Emeya Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Maybach EQS Price in Ahmedabad
Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre

2.55 - 2.99 Cr
Eletre Price in Ahmedabad
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 Cr
G-Class with EQ Power Price in Ahmedabad
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 Cr
EQE Price in Ahmedabad
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.22 - 1.65 Cr
Macan EV Price in Ahmedabad
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.28 - 1.43 Cr
EQS SUV Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Lotus Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Lotus Cars

    Lotus Emeya News

    Lotus Cars has launched the 2025 Emeya all-electric hyper-GT and the updated Emira range in India as part of its broader push into the luxury sports car market on our shores.
    Lotus Cars launches all-new Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated 2025 Emira range in India
    16 Jan 2025
    Lotus Emeya can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of more than 250 kmph.
    Lotus Emeya with over 900 bhp unveiled, can sprint to 100 kmph in under 3 sec
    9 Sept 2023
    The Lotus Theory 1 EV is a concept car that has recently been unveiled by the SAIC-owned British brand and it features an 986 bhp electric all-wheel drive platform with 402 km of range and a long list of futuristic tech that seems to good to be true.
    Lotus unveils 986 bhp Theory 1 EV concept showcasing futuristic design and tech, gives 402 km range
    18 Sept 2024
    Lotus has just teased an upcoming sports car and it is expected to be an all-electric offering. The model is currently called the Theory 1 and it is expected to be a preview concept for the Type 135 electric sports car.
    Lotus teases upcoming Theory 1 EV sports car, to be revealed on September 16 this year
    14 Sept 2024
    Lotus Technology, the EV branch of the British sports-car maker, has cut its annual delivery target by more than half amid heightened tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and weaker demand.
    Lotus slashes delivery target over tariffs on Chinese EVs
    1 Sept 2024
     Lotus Emeya News

    Videos

    All you need to know about Tesla Cybertruck
    All you need to know about Tesla's new Cybertruck
    22 Nov 2019
    French auto giant Citroen had launched the Basalt last year with an aim to seize opportunity amid rising trend of coupe SUVs in India. Six months since its launch, the Basalt has not been able to boost Citroen's sale in India.
    Citroen Basalt: Success or failure? How the French SUV performed in first 6 months
    7 Feb 2025
    The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
    Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
    3 Feb 2025
    German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
    India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
    30 Jan 2025
    Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUV and offer best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs. Equipped with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Syros also promises to impress with its drive dynamics.
    Kia Syros first drive review: Quirky, tallboy, unconventional SUV promises to offer best of Sonet, Seltos
    28 Jan 2025
    Lotus Emeya FAQs

    The on-road price of Lotus Emeya GT in Ahmedabad is Rs. 2.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Ahmedabad is Rs. 4.93 Lakhs.
    The insurance charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Ahmedabad are Rs. 9.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Lotus Emeya GT in Ahmedabad includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 2.34 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 50,000, insurance - Rs. 9.28 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.43 Crore.

