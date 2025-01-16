What is the on-road price of Lotus Emeya in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of Lotus Emeya GT in Ahmedabad is Rs. 2.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lotus Emeya in Ahmedabad? The RTO charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Ahmedabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Ahmedabad is Rs. 4.93 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lotus Emeya in Ahmedabad? The insurance charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Ahmedabad are Rs. 9.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.