Lotus Emeya Front Left Side
1/6
Lotus Emeya Headlight
2/6
Lotus Emeya Rear Left Side
3/6
Lotus Emeya Rear View
4/6
Lotus Emeya Wheel
5/6
Lotus Emeya Driver Side View
6/6

Lotus Emeya GT

2.43 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Emeya GT

Emeya GT Prices

The Emeya GT, featuring a 102 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 610 km, is priced at ₹2.43 Crore (ex-showroom).

Emeya GT Range

The Emeya GT delivers a claimed single-charge range of 610 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Emeya GT Battery & Range

The Emeya GT is powered by a 102 kWh battery pack that allows for 610 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 18 Minutes(400 kW DC Charger)(10-80%).

Emeya GT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Emeya GT include the Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS priced between ₹2.28 Cr - 2.63 Cr and the Porsche Cayenne EV priced between ₹1.76 Cr - 2.26 Cr.

Emeya GT Specs & Features

The Emeya GT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Tachometer, Central Locking, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Rain-sensing Wipers, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, Speakers, Air Conditioner and Heater.

Lotus Emeya GT Price

Emeya GT

₹2.43 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,33,51,064
RTO
50,000
Insurance
9,27,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,43,29,188
EMI@5,22,929/mo
Lotus Emeya GT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
102 kWh
Electric Motor
1
Driving Range
610 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.8 seconds
Transmission
Automatic 1-Speed
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
594.71 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Charging Time
18 Minutes(400 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
260 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Multi-link suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension

Capacity

Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Powered
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Central
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
Projector Headlights
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
Yes
USB Compatibility
Front & Rear
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
(Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Head-rests
Yes
Lotus Emeya GT EMI
EMI4,70,636 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,18,96,269
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,18,96,269
Interest Amount
63,41,904
Payable Amount
2,82,38,173

