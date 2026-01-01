The Emeya GT, featuring a 102 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 610 km, is priced at ₹2.43 Crore (ex-showroom).
The Emeya GT is powered by a 102 kWh battery pack that allows for 610 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 18 Minutes(400 kW DC Charger)(10-80%).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Emeya GT include the Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS priced between ₹2.28 Cr - 2.63 Cr and the Porsche Cayenne EV priced between ₹1.76 Cr - 2.26 Cr.
The Emeya GT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Tachometer, Central Locking, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Rain-sensing Wipers, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, Speakers, Air Conditioner and Heater.