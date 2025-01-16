What is the on-road price of Lotus Emeya in Mumbai? The on-road price of Lotus Emeya GT in Mumbai is Rs. 2.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lotus Emeya in Mumbai? The RTO charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Mumbai amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Mumbai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Mumbai is Rs. 4.93 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lotus Emeya in Mumbai? The insurance charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Mumbai are Rs. 9.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.