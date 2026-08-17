5 EVs I would buy instead of a 20 lakh petrol SUV

Switching from a ₹ 20 lakh petrol SUV to an electric vehicle (EV) yields massive savings on running costs, an effortless automatic drive, and instantaneous torque.

Electric cars have been witnessing a renewed demand over the last few months owing to the concerns around E20's impact on petrol cars. In such a situation, a potential customer who has been planning to buy a ₹20 lakh petrol SUV, can always shift his or her focus to an electric car, which will not only bring down the overall cost of ownership significantly, but also offer a future-proof ownership experience.

Switching from a ₹20 lakh petrol SUV to an electric vehicle (EV) yields massive savings on running costs, an effortless automatic drive, and instantaneous torque. At a ₹20 lakh budget, you no longer face range anxiety as modern electric cars comfortably offer 300 to 450 km of real-world range alongside premium features.

Here are the top five electric vehicles one can buy instead of a ₹20 lakh petrol SUV.