5 EVs I would buy instead of a ₹20 lakh petrol SUV
Switching from a ₹20 lakh petrol SUV to an electric vehicle (EV) yields massive savings on running costs, an effortless automatic drive, and instantaneous torque.
Electric cars have been witnessing a renewed demand over the last few months owing to the concerns around E20's impact on petrol cars. In such a situation, a potential customer who has been planning to buy a ₹20 lakh petrol SUV, can always shift his or her focus to an electric car, which will not only bring down the overall cost of ownership significantly, but also offer a future-proof ownership experience.
Switching from a ₹20 lakh petrol SUV to an electric vehicle (EV) yields massive savings on running costs, an effortless automatic drive, and instantaneous torque. At a ₹20 lakh budget, you no longer face range anxiety as modern electric cars comfortably offer 300 to 450 km of real-world range alongside premium features.
Here are the top five electric vehicles one can buy instead of a ₹20 lakh petrol SUV.
The Tata Curvv EV comes as a direct petrol SUV alternative. It matches the exact footprint, high ground clearance, and imposing road presence offered by popular mid-size petrol SUVs like the Hyundai Creta. The 55 kWh battery pack of the Curvv EV delivers a solid real-world range of around 400-425 km, making it fully capable of inter-city highway runs. Adding more zing to it are the coupe- SUV silhouette and advanced technology-aided premium features. It gets a powered tailgate, a massive panoramic sunroof, and a crisp 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, among others.
If comfort and spaciousness are the priorities, the MG Windsor EV is a strong pick. The electric SUV is built on a dedicated born-EV platform. It offers unprecedented cabin space and backseat comfort, 135-degree reclining lounge rear seats, etc. The Windsor EV is available with a unique Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program that lowers the initial acquisition cost, leaving the customer with plenty of change from the ₹20 lakh budget. The Windsor EV comes with massive technology-aided features. It dominates the dashboard layout with a colossal 15.6-inch touchscreen system and high-quality, plush cabin materials, etc.
Tata Nexon is one of the highest-selling electric SUVs in India. With a tried-and-tested track record, robust build quality, a strong road presence, a host of modern tech-aided features, and a consistent five-star safety rating, the Tata Nexon EV has been a key model since the very beginning of its journey in the Indian market. The Nexon EV can easily beat its petrol rivals in terms of technology. It comes offering vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities, crisp dual screens, a 360-degree camera, and paddle shifters for adjustable regen braking. The Empowered variants of Nexon EV fit seamlessly into the ₹20 lakh budget, delivering a punchy 143 bhp driving experience and a dependable 300+ km real-world highway range.
The Kia Syros EV comes with a premium tall-boy stance. This highly space-efficient electric SUV offers immaculate cabin fit and finish. It comes equipped with a massive unified 30-inch digital display across the dashboard and a comprehensive 16-feature ADAS safety suite. The Kia Syros EV is specifically tuned to handle bad Indian roads in a better manner compared to its internal combustion engine-powered counterparts, ensuring a very absorbent and cushioned ride for the family.
Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is the flagship electric SUV of the automaker, which brings an ultra-reliable ownership experience. Adding more trust to it is the robust aftersales service network of Maruti Suzuki. The e-Vitara comes with rugged SUV credentials, offering a tough, commanding driving position that directly mirrors the experience of driving a traditional ₹20 lakh petrol SUV. The e-Vitara delivers excellent battery management and predictable range estimates, ensuring that first-time EV buyers can transition from petrol without any learning curve.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
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