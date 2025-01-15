In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Lamborghini Huracan Evo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs Huracan Evo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Huracan evo
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|10