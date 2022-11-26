Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has launched its fastest super SUV Urus Performante in India at ₹ 4.22 crore. The performance version of Urus, Lamborghini's best-selling SUV, is now more track-focussed and comes with several upgrades. Here is a quick look.

By: HT Auto Desk

| Updated on:

Follow us on: