2025 Aston Martin Vantage makes way to India at 3.99 crore. Check what’s new

Aston Martin India has introduced the latest Vantage model, priced at ₹3.99 crore. Globally updated in February, the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage boasts significant power enhancements and refreshed aesthetics.

The company has recently stated its intention to continue manufacturing traditional combustion-engine vehicles for as long as regulations permit. This decision follows Aston Martin's announcement in February, which postponed the launch of its inaugural electric vehicle by one year, now slated for 2026, with deliveries expected in 2027.

Speaking of the 2025 Vantage, it is powered by an extensively upgraded 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 665 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, a significant increase over its predecessor's 510 bhp and 685 Nm of torque. Aston Martin's engineers achieved this power boost through various enhancements, including modifications to the V8's cam profiles, optimised compression ratios, larger turbochargers, and improved cooling systems.

The Vantage is paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 202 mph. The new launch control system and adjustable traction control contribute to improved acceleration and handling in the 2025 Vantage.

Furthermore, Aston Martin has upgraded the Vantage with re-engineered front body cross members, increased lateral strength between rear suspension towers, and intelligent adaptive dampers. These enhancements are aimed at improving agility and stability, resulting in a more dynamic driving experience, according to the company's assertions.

Visually, the 2025 Vantage sports an enlarged grille, Matrix LED headlights reminiscent of the DB12, a wider rear bumper, and larger tailpipes. Buyers can personalize their vehicle with three available liveries and choose from 21 colors, with options for pinstripes and additional accents.

The Vantage comes standard with 21-inch forged wheels, cast-iron brake discs, and an advanced vehicle dynamics control system. Optionally, carbon ceramic brakes can be added, enhancing performance while reducing unsprung weight by 27 kilograms.

Inside, the Vantage has been updated with an overhauled dashboard featuring a new 10.25-inch infotainment system and physical buttons and switches. The standard audio setup consists of an 11-speaker, 390-watt system, with an option to upgrade to a 15-speaker, 1,170-watt system from Bowers & Wilkins.s.

