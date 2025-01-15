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Aston Martin DB12 vs Aston Martin Vantage

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Aston Martin Vantage, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB12 Price starts at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8. DB12: 5198 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB12 vs Vantage Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db12 Vantage
BrandAston MartinAston Martin
Price₹ 4.59 Cr₹ 3.99 Cr
Mileage12.75 kmpl9 kmpl
Engine Capacity5198 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders128

Filters
DB12
Aston Martin DB12
Coupe
₹4.59 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
V8
₹3.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aston Martin DB12 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Infotainment System Main Menu
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Specification
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V84.0 V8 Twin Turbo engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm800 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm656 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
325 Kmph202 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20275 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersFront independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersRear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20325 / 30 R21
Length
4739 mm4495 mm
Wheelbase
2805 mm2705 mm
Height
1279 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
1875 kg1745 kg
Width
1940 mm1980 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person2 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
78 litres73 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Scuff Plates
MetallicOptional
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
211
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
FrontFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,23,41,9674,55,10,593
Ex-Showroom Price
4,59,00,0003,99,00,000
RTO
46,40,00040,40,000
Insurance
18,01,46715,70,093
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,25,0339,78,200

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Latest Videos

Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
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