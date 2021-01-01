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Huracan EvoPriceMileageSpecifications
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Front Left Side
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo Front View
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo Left Side View
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear Left View
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear View
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo Taillight
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.26 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo Key Specs
Engine5204 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Huracan Evo specs and features

Huracan Evo AWD

Huracan Evo AWD Prices

The Huracan Evo AWD, equipped with a V10 90° IDS, 40 valves and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.26 Crore (ex-showroom).

Huracan Evo AWD Mileage

All variants of the Huracan Evo offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Huracan Evo AWD Colours

The Huracan Evo AWD is available in 14 colour options: Bianco Canopus, Grigio Lynx, Bianco Monocerus, Rosso Mars, Bianco Icarus, Arancio Borealis, Verde Mantis, Grigio Nimbus, Nero Nemesis, Grigio Titans, Blu Sideris, Verde Selvans, Giallo Inti, Nero Granatus.

Huracan Evo AWD Engine and Transmission

The Huracan Evo AWD is powered by a 5204 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 631 bhp @ 8250 rpm and 600 Nm @ 6500 rpm of torque.

Huracan Evo AWD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Huracan Evo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica priced ₹4.04 Cr.

Huracan Evo AWD Specs & Features

The Huracan Evo AWD has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD Price

Huracan Evo AWD

₹4.26 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,73,00,000
RTO
37,84,000
Insurance
14,69,830
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,25,54,330
EMI@9,14,659/mo
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
631 bhp @ 8250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4520
Wheelbase
2620
Kerb Weight
1422
Height
1165
Width
2236

Capacity

Bootspace
150
No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
83

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front
Interiors
Single Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD EMI
EMI8,23,193 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,82,98,897
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,82,98,897
Interest Amount
1,10,92,664
Payable Amount
4,93,91,561

Lamborghini Huracan Evo other Variants

Huracan Evo RWD

₹3.67 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,22,00,000
RTO
32,74,000
Insurance
12,70,772
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,67,45,272
EMI@7,89,799/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Alternatives

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
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