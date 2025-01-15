In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and McLaren GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, McLaren GT Price starts at Rs. 3.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. GT: 3994 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Gt
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|McLaren
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 3.72 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8