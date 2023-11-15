Roma is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Roma Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.29 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe Roma is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Roma Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.29 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe is 80 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Keyless Start/ Button Start, Ambient Interior Lighting, Rear Defogger and specs like: Engine Type: 3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8 Max Torque: 760 Nm @ 3000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 BootSpace: 272 Mileage of Coupe is 8.93 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less