|Engine
|3855 cc
|Mileage
|8.93 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Roma Coupe, equipped with a 3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.29 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Roma deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.93 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Roma Coupe is powered by a 3855 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 612 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 760 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.
In the Roma's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr or the Porsche 911 priced between ₹2.11 Cr - 3.82 Cr.
The Roma Coupe has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Keyless Start/ Button Start, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Instantaneous Consumption, Brake Assist (BA), Seat Belt Warning, Rear Defogger and Rain-sensing Wipers.