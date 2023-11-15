Saved Articles

Ferrari Roma Coupe

4.29 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ferrari Roma Key Specs
Engine3855 cc
Mileage8.93 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Roma Coupe Latest Updates

Roma is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Roma Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.29 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe

  • Engine Type: 3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8
  • Max Torque: 760 Nm @ 3000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 80
  • BootSpace: 272
    • Mileage of Coupe is 8.93 kmpl....Read More

    Ferrari Roma Coupe Price

    Coupe
    ₹4.29 Crore*On-Road Price
    3855 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,76,00,000
    RTO
    38,14,000
    Insurance
    14,81,399
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    4,28,95,899
    EMI@9,22,000/mo
    Ferrari Roma Coupe Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    760 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8.93
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    612 bhp @ 5750 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    320
    Engine Type
    3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    714
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.4
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine
    3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    No
    Braking Performance
    32
    Front Tyres
    245 / 35 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent Multi-link, Optional MagneRide System
    Front Suspension
    Independent with Double Wishbones, Optional MagneRide System
    Rear Tyres
    285 / 35 R20
    Ground Clearance
    113
    Length
    4656
    Wheelbase
    2670
    Kerb Weight
    1570
    Height
    1301
    Width
    1974
    Bootspace
    272
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    2
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    80
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Remote Operated
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Available
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Optional
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    No
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote with Boot Opener
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeaux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / Nero
    Ventilated Seats
    Optional
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Optional
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Ferrari Roma Coupe EMI
    EMI8,29,800 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,86,06,309
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,86,06,309
    Interest Amount
    1,11,81,701
    Payable Amount
    4,97,88,010

