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RomaPriceMileageSpecifications
Ferrari Roma Front Left Side
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Ferrari Roma Front Right Side
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Ferrari Roma Front View
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Ferrari Roma Headlight
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Ferrari Roma Left Side View
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Ferrari Roma Rear Left View
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Ferrari Roma Coupe

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.29 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ferrari Roma Key Specs
Engine3855 cc
Mileage8.93 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Roma specs and features

Roma Coupe

Roma Coupe Prices

The Roma Coupe, equipped with a 3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.29 Crore (ex-showroom).

Roma Coupe Mileage

All variants of the Roma deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.93 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Roma Coupe Engine and Transmission

The Roma Coupe is powered by a 3855 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 612 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 760 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.

Roma Coupe vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Roma's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr or the Porsche 911 priced between ₹2.11 Cr - 3.82 Cr.

Roma Coupe Specs & Features

The Roma Coupe has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Keyless Start/ Button Start, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Instantaneous Consumption, Brake Assist (BA), Seat Belt Warning, Rear Defogger and Rain-sensing Wipers.

Ferrari Roma Coupe Price

Roma Coupe

₹4.29 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,76,00,000
RTO
38,14,000
Insurance
14,81,399
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,28,95,899
EMI@9,22,000/mo
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Ferrari Roma Coupe Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.93
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
612 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
320
Engine Type
3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
714
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
No
Braking Performance
32
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link, Optional MagneRide System
Front Suspension
Independent with Double Wishbones, Optional MagneRide System
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
113
Length
4656
Wheelbase
2670
Kerb Weight
1570
Height
1301
Width
1974

Capacity

Bootspace
272
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
80

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Available
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeaux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / Nero
Ventilated Seats
Optional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Optional
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ferrari Roma Coupe EMI
EMI8,29,800 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,86,06,309
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,86,06,309
Interest Amount
1,11,81,701
Payable Amount
4,97,88,010

Ferrari Roma Alternatives

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 Cr
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Porsche 911

Porsche 911

2.11 - 3.82 Cr
+10
Romavs911
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.75 - 4.1 Cr
+2
RomavsMaybach GLS
Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 Cr
+11
RomavsUrus Performante
Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
+11
RomavsUrus
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

2.4 - 4.66 Cr
+4
RomavsRange Rover

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