What is the on-road price of Ferrari Roma in Mumbai? In Mumbai, the on-road price of the Ferrari Roma Coupe is Rs 4,28,95,899.

What will be the RTO charges for Ferrari Roma in Mumbai? The RTO Charges for the Ferrari Roma Coupe in Mumbai is Rs 38,14,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Ferrari Roma in Mumbai? In Mumbai, the insurance charges for the Ferrari Roma Coupe will be Rs 14,81,399.

What is the detailed breakup of Ferrari Roma in Mumbai? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Ferrari Roma in Mumbai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 3,76,00,000, RTO - Rs. 38,14,000, Insurance - Rs. 14,81,399, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Ferrari Roma in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,28,95,899 .

What is the on-road price of Ferrari Roma Top Model? The top model of the Ferrari Roma is the Ferrari Coupe, with an on-road price of Rs. 4,28,95,899 in Mumbai.

What is the on road price of Ferrari Roma? The on-road price of Ferrari Roma in Mumbai starts at Rs. 4,28,95,899 and goes upto Rs. 4,28,95,899. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.