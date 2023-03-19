HT Auto
Ferrari pulls plug on Portofino M to make room for entry-level Roma Spider

Italian sportscar manufacturer Ferrari has pulled the plug on its Portofino M to make room for the Roma Spider, the current entry-level convertible from the brand. Road & Track has reported the news of the discontinuation of the entry-level hardtop convertible, which is being replaced by the Roma Spider, which, unlike the Portofino M, comes with a traditional fabric roof.

| Updated on: 19 Mar 2023, 16:39 PM
The Roma Spider now stands as the entry-level convertible in Ferrari's lineup.
The Roma Spider comes as significantly lighter than the Portofino M, thanks to the fabric roof in place of the foldable hardtop. Also, just like the discontinued model, the Roma Spider too comes with a 2+2 seating configuration. Ferrari introduced the Roma Spider a few days ago with a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out 612 hp of peak power and 760 Nm of maximum torque.

Speaking about the Ferrari Portofino M, the car was launched in 2020, following the Portofino, which was introduced to the world in 2017. This car was previously known as California T, which derived from California, a product range dating back to 2008. This model came with the introduction of the 4.3-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine that is capable of churning out 453 hp of peak power.

Ferrari added the T to the California nomenclature in 2014, representing the addition of dual turbochargers that increased the power output to a massive 552 hp. It was badged as Portofino, with the power output increased to 591 hp. The Portofino M was then introduced with a power output of 612 hp.

The Roma Spider is claimed to sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 9.7 seconds at a top speed of 320 kmph. In comparison, the hardtop model hits the 0-100 kmph mark in 3.4 seconds but reaches 200 kmph in 9.3 seconds.

Despite these impressive power output numbers and improvements to the nameplate, the Portofino M and its predecessors weren't exactly the typical Ferrari sportscars. It is to be seen if the Roma Spider becomes a worthy successor. Beyond Roma's interesting overall design, the Roma Spider is a fitting replacement for the twin-seater sports car.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2023, 16:39 PM IST
