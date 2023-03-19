HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Benz Expects India To Be Its Fastest Growing Market Globally This Year

Mercedes-Benz expects India to be its fastest growing market globally this year

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2023, 15:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz expects that India will be its fastest growing market globally this year as well after it maintained the feat that it had achieved last year as well. The company has planned ten new launches this year but it is pushing some of those to the second and third quarters of 2023 due to supply chain constraints. The move is aimed to avoid further increase in the waiting period of its products.

File photo of Mercedes EQB (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
File photo of Mercedes EQB (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
File photo of Mercedes EQB (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
File photo of Mercedes EQB

While responding to a query on whether India can continue to be the company's fastest growing market globally, Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer said, “I still see India to be shining among all the other countries. When we see our global reports the growth is still there in India even in the first two months of the year."

Also Read : 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe debuts with an electrified powertrain

The company posted a 41 per cent growth with a record sales in 2022 at 15,822 units as compared to 11,242 units sold in 2021. Its previous best sales was achieved in 2018 at 15,583 units. Though from volume point of view, Iyer admitted that other advanced markets like the US are much higher than India and even a normal growth there means a significant amount of volume.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.37 kmpl
₹67 - 82.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.32 kmpl
₹67.9 - 79.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.75 kmpl
₹68 - 69 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹68.7 - 72.4 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

However, from percentage point of view, India still continues to show strong growth momentum for Mercedes, even compared to many of the Asian markets. “It is quite strong for many of the car lines and we still have an order bank exceeding 4,000 cars," Iyer said.

On the production front, Iyer said that the company is ramping up production and thus not introducing new cars in this quarter. "Out of the ten cars that we have planned for this year, in the first quarter we only did the E Cabriolet and now we are pushing other cars to quarter two and quarter three so that we can supply more cars," he added.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2023, 15:03 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city