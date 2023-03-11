HT Auto
Ferrari Roma Convertible possibly teased, debut on March 16

Ferrari plans to announce four new models in 2023, one of which could debut on March 16. The Italian sportscar brand took to Instagram to tease the steering wheel of “something special", as it dubbed, which could be the Roma Convertible. The automaker teased a super-short video without concrete details about what we would see next week. However, the audio offers some clues.

11 Mar 2023, 16:39 PM
The upcoming model could be the Ferrari Roma convertible, one of the four models the Italian car brand promised to launch in 2023.
The short teaser video published by Ferrari starts with soft music and the sound of crickets. The perforated edge of the steering wheel rim and a silver paddle shifter comes into the focus before the camera pulls back to reveal the entire wheel with the Ferrari brand logo at the front and centre. Gradually the chirping of crickets disappears, replaced by the sound of the wind as sunlight splashes across the wheel and bathes it in bright light. The teaser video further shows the steering wheel's carbon fibre spoke and flat-bottom design. All these audio cues and subtle visuals could hint at the Roma convertible, which could debut on March 16.

Ferrari would position the Roma convertible below the Portofino M instead of replacing it with the new model. The car brand introduced the other convertible in 2017, three years before revealing the Roma, and it has started to show its age. However, having two similar convertibles in the lineup does seem odd from Ferrari.

Speaking about the upcoming car, if it is the Roma convertible, it would likely draw energy from the same twin-turbocharged V8 engine that works in the coupe. This engine is good for churning out 612 hp of peak power and 760 Nm of torque. The engine propels the coupe from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and to 200 kmph from a standstill position in 9.3 seconds, allowing the car to run at a top speed of 320 kmph. Expect the Roma convertible to match the coupe's performance numbers, similar to the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Stradale Spider.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2023, 16:39 PM IST
