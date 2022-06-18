What is the on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Mumbai? The Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD is priced on the road at Rs 4,08,20,330 in Mumbai.

What will be the RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Mumbai? The RTO Charges for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD in Mumbai is Rs 20,50,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Mumbai? The insurance Charges for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD in Mumbai is Rs 14,69,830.

What is the detailed breakup of Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Mumbai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo base variant in Mumbai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 3,73,00,000, RTO - Rs. 20,50,000, Insurance - Rs. 14,69,830, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo in ##cityName## is Rs. 4,08,20,330.

