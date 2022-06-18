Saved Articles

Lamborghini Huracan Evo On Road Price in Mumbai

3.22 - 3.73 Cr*
Huracan Evo Price in Mumbai

Lamborghini Huracan Evo on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 4.08 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD₹ 4.08 Crore
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

AWD
₹4.08 Crore*On-Road Price
5204 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,73,00,000
RTO
20,50,000
Insurance
14,69,830
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
4,08,20,330
EMI@8,77,388/mo
Popular Lamborghini Cars

Lamborghini Huracan Evo News

File photo of Lamborghini Huracan STO.
Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue
18 Jun 2022
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD
Lamborghini India delivers its first Huracan EVO RWD model in Meghalaya
1 Mar 2022
The first unit of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India arrived in orange exterior colour.
First unit of Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India is a father's gift to daughter
15 Feb 2022
Shraddha Kapoor opted for a red colour for its Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/poojachoudary_9)
Shraddha Kapoor buys Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in swanky red colour worth 4 crore
25 Oct 2023
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato uses the same 5.2-litre V10 engine as the Huracan Evo.
Lamborghini delivers first unit of Huracan Sterrato supercar in India. Check its price, features and top speed
20 Oct 2023
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Videos

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.54 crore.
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder: First look
8 Jun 2021
Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
9 Mar 2023
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
26 Nov 2022
Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
15 Jun 2022
Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
8 Mar 2013
Lamborghini Huracan Evo FAQs

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD is priced on the road at Rs 4,08,20,330 in Mumbai.
The RTO Charges for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD in Mumbai is Rs 20,50,000.
The insurance Charges for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD in Mumbai is Rs 14,69,830.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo base variant in Mumbai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 3,73,00,000, RTO - Rs. 20,50,000, Insurance - Rs. 14,69,830, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo in ##cityName## is Rs. 4,08,20,330.
The top model of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo is the Lamborghini AWD, with an on-road price of Rs. 4,08,20,330 in Mumbai.
Lamborghini Huracan Evo's on-road price in Mumbai starts at Rs. 4,08,20,330 and rises to Rs. 4,08,20,330. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for base variant of Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Mumbai will be Rs. 8,27,689. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

