Ferrari Roma vs Maserati MC20

In 2023 when choosing between the Ferrari Roma and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
MC20
Maserati MC20
Coupe
₹3.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 3000 rpm730 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.938.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
612 bhp @ 5750 rpm630 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
320-
Engine Type
3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V83.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
714517 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.42.9 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,28,95,8993,69,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
3,76,00,0003,69,00,000
RTO
38,14,0000
Insurance
14,81,3990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,22,0007,93,124

    Latest News

    Maserati MC20 and Grecale are the only models from the company available under this personalisation program.
    Designed by David Beckham, Maserati MC20 and Grecale don new colours
    16 Jun 2023
    Image of Maserati Project24 used for representational purpose only.
    Maserati Project24 to be called MCXtrema, will come with 720 bhp
    5 Aug 2023
    Screengrab from video posted on Youtube by City&City TV
    Gayatri Joshi accident in Italy: Five lessons to learn from tragic Lamborghini-Ferrari crash
    6 Oct 2023
    The new Maserati MC20 Cielo spider model is seen at Maserati headquarters, in Modena, Italy,
    Maserati denies Gautam Singhania's allegation that its supercar is a potential driver killer
    21 Aug 2023
