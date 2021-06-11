|Engine
|3994 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GT Coupe, equipped with a M840TE 4.0L and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.24 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GT offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GT Coupe is powered by a 3994 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 612 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 630 Nm @ 5500 rpm of torque.
In the GT's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aston Martin Vantage priced ₹3.99 Cr or the Ferrari F8 Tributo priced ₹4.02 Cr.
The GT Coupe has Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Puddle Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Gear Indicator, Limited Slip Differential (LSD), Rain-sensing Wipers, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and 12V Power Outlets.