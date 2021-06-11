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McLaren GT Front Right Side
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McLaren GT Front Left Side
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McLaren GT Front View
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McLaren GT Headlight
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McLaren GT Rear Right Side
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McLaren GT Right Side View
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McLaren GT Coupe

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.24 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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McLaren GT Key Specs
Engine3994 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GT specs and features

GT Coupe

GT Coupe Prices

The GT Coupe, equipped with a M840TE 4.0L and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.24 Crore (ex-showroom).

GT Coupe Mileage

All variants of the GT offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GT Coupe Engine and Transmission

The GT Coupe is powered by a 3994 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 612 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 630 Nm @ 5500 rpm of torque.

GT Coupe vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GT's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aston Martin Vantage priced ₹3.99 Cr or the Ferrari F8 Tributo priced ₹4.02 Cr.

GT Coupe Specs & Features

The GT Coupe has Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Puddle Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Gear Indicator, Limited Slip Differential (LSD), Rain-sensing Wipers, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and 12V Power Outlets.

McLaren GT Coupe Price

GT Coupe

₹4.24 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,72,00,000
RTO
37,74,000
Insurance
14,65,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,24,40,474
EMI@9,12,211/mo
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McLaren GT Coupe Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
M840TE 4.0L
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
630 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
612 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.05
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent adaptive dampers with Proactive Damping Control,
Front Suspension
Independent adaptive dampers with Proactive Damping Control,
Rear Tyres
225 / 35 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4683
Wheelbase
2675
Kerb Weight
1530
Height
3286
Width
2045

Capacity

Bootspace
420
No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front
Interiors
Dual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
No
McLaren GT Coupe EMI
EMI8,20,990 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,81,96,426
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,81,96,426
Interest Amount
1,10,62,985
Payable Amount
4,92,59,411

McLaren GT Alternatives

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
GTvsVantage
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr
GTvsF8 Tributo
Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

3.69 Cr
GTvsMC20
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
GTvsHuracan Tecnica

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