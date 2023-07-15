HT Auto
1/3
2/3
3/3

McLaren GT Specifications

McLaren GT is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,72,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3994.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
3.72 Cr* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

McLaren GT Specs

McLaren GT comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GT measures 4,683 mm in length, 2,045 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,675 mm. A two-seat model, ...Read More

McLaren GT Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Coupe
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
M840TE 4.0L
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
630 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
612 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.05
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent adaptive dampers with Proactive Damping Control,
Front Suspension
Independent adaptive dampers with Proactive Damping Control,
Rear Tyres
225 / 35 R20
Length
4683
Wheelbase
2675
Kerb Weight
1530
Height
3286
Width
2045
Bootspace
420
No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

McLaren GT Alternatives

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
GT vs Portofino
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
GT vs Roma
Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

3.69 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
GT vs MC20
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
GT vs F8 Tributo
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
Check latest offers
GT vs 720S

McLaren GT News

The new colour schemes do look quite attractive.
2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 review: What is new?
15 Jul 2023
Participants will ride a race-prepped Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.
Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season'23 dates announced: Details
12 Jul 2023
Volkswagen Virtus gets a slew of safety features and also has a five-star crash test rating from Global NCAP.
Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG launched at 16.19 lakh
3 Jul 2023
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Luce
Maserati MC20, GT, Grecale to take on the track at the Le Mans Classic 2023
28 Jun 2023
THE Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun GT Edge Limited collection features Deep Black Pearl as well as Carbon Steel Grey Matte exterior colours.
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get new variants across GT badge: Check prices
8 Jun 2023
View all
 

McLaren GT Variants & Price List

McLaren GT price starts at ₹ 3.72 Cr and goes upto ₹ 3.72 Cr (Ex-showroom). McLaren GT comes in 1 variants. McLaren GT top variant price is ₹ 3.72 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Coupe
3.72 Cr*
3994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending McLaren Cars

  • Popular
    View all McLaren Cars

    Trending McLaren Cars

    • Popular
      View all McLaren Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2023

      Land Rover Range Rover Velar

      Land Rover Range Rover Velar

      93 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      BMW X5

      BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
      Check latest offers
      Hyundai Exter

      Hyundai Exter

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruti Suzuki Invicto

      Maruti Suzuki Invicto

      24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Trending Cars in India 2023

      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruti Suzuki Jimny

      Maruti Suzuki Jimny

      12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruti Suzuki Fronx

      Maruti Suzuki Fronx

      7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      7 - 13.24 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Toyota Fortuner

      Toyota Fortuner

      29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

      60 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Tata Safari 2023

      Tata Safari 2023

      16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Vayve Mobility EVA

      Vayve Mobility EVA

      7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Mahindra Five-door Thar

      Mahindra Five-door Thar

      15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
      Check details