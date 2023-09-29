In 2023 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and McLaren GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and McLaren GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB12 Price starts at Rs 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, McLaren GT Price starts at Rs 3.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. DB12: 5198 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage. GT: 3994 cc engine, 7.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less