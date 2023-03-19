Saved Articles

Aston Martin Vantage vs Ferrari Roma

In 2023 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Ferrari Roma, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
Coupe
₹2.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
685 Nm @ 2000 rpm760 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.628.93
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm612 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
314320
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V83.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
629714
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.63.4
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,36,73,5444,28,95,899
Ex-Showroom Price
2,95,00,0003,76,00,000
RTO
30,04,00038,14,000
Insurance
11,69,04414,81,399
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,23,7759,22,000

    Mahindra Thar

    Tata Nexon

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Tata Punch

    Hyundai Creta

    Latest News

    The Roma Spider now stands as the entry-level convertible in Ferrari's lineup.
    Ferrari pulls plug on Portofino M to make room for entry-level Roma Spider
    19 Mar 2023
    The upcoming model could be the Ferrari Roma convertible, one of the four models the Italian car brand promised to launch in 2023.
    Ferrari Roma Convertible possibly teased, debut on March 16
    11 Mar 2023
    Screengrab from video posted on Youtube by City&City TV
    Gayatri Joshi accident in Italy: Five lessons to learn from tragic Lamborghini-Ferrari crash
    6 Oct 2023
    The V12 Vantage Roadster comes with the same engine as a hardtop V12 Vantage.&nbsp;
    2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster officially revealed
    20 Aug 2022
    Latest Videos

    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto to explain the reasons why AMG performance cars are high on demand in the country. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India
    24 Nov 2021
    The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
    Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
    10 Jul 2020
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
