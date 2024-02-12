Aston Martin Vantge revamped with enhanced performance and design

Aston Martin has revealed the updated 2025 Vantage, featuring a significant power increase and refreshed aesthetics, signaling a new era for the iconic sports car. The 2025 Vantage boasts a thoroughly upgraded 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 665 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The outgoing model produced 510 bhp and 685 Nm of torque.

Aston Martin reported that the engineers achieved this boost through modifications to the V8's cam profiles, optimised compression ratios, larger turbochargers, and enhanced cooling systems. Paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, the Vantage accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 202 mph. The addition of a new launch control system and adjustable traction control enhances acceleration and handling.

Furthermore, the 2025 Vantage features re-engineered front body cross members, increased lateral strength between rear suspension towers, and intelligent adaptive dampers. These upgrades improve overall agility and stability, providing drivers with a more dynamic driving experience, the company said.

Visually, the 2025 Vantage sports an enlarged grille, Matrix LED headlights reminiscent of the DB12, a wider rear bumper, and larger tailpipes. Additionally, buyers can choose from three available liveries to personalise their vehicle. Available in 21 colors, customers can also choose to add a pinstripe, pinstripe and lipstick or pinstripe, lipstick and rear infill.

Standard features include 21-inch forged wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tires, cast-iron brake discs, and an advanced vehicle dynamics control system. Optional carbon ceramic brakes not only enhance performance but also reduce unsprung weight by 27 kgs.

The Vantage has also received interior updates, including an overhauled dashboard with a new 10.25-inch infotainment system and physical buttons and switches. Standard features include an 11-speaker, 390-watt audio system, with an optional upgrade to a 15-speaker, 1,170-watt system from Bowers & Wilkins.

Production of the new Vantage is set to begin this quarter, with deliveries expected to commence in Q2.

