Aston Martin DB12 Coupe

5.23 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Aston Martin DB12 Key Specs
Engine5198 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
DB12 Coupe Latest Updates

DB12 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of DB12 Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.23 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe

  • Engine Type: 4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8
  • Max Torque: 800 Nm @ 2750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 78 litres
    Aston Martin DB12 Coupe Price

    Coupe
    ₹5.23 Crore*On-Road Price
    5198 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,59,00,000
    RTO
    46,40,000
    Insurance
    18,01,467
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,23,41,967
    EMI@11,25,033/mo
    Aston Martin DB12 Coupe Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    800 Nm @ 2750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    670 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    325 Kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 40 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
    Rear Tyres
    295 / 35 R20
    Length
    4739 mm
    Wheelbase
    2805 mm
    Height
    1279 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1875 kg
    Width
    1940 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    78 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote with Boot Opener
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    2
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Aston Martin DB12 Coupe EMI
    EMI10,12,530 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,71,07,770
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,71,07,770
    Interest Amount
    1,36,44,013
    Payable Amount
    6,07,51,783

