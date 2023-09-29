Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|5198 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
DB12 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of DB12 Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.23 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe
DB12 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of DB12 Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.23 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe is 78 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price