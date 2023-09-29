|Engine
|5198 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The DB12 Coupe, equipped with a 4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.23 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the DB12 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The DB12 Coupe is available in 16 colour options: Plasma Blue, Onyx Black, Magnetic Silver, Concours Blue, Magneto Bronze, Storm Purple, Ultramarine Black, Xenon Grey, Jet Black, Minotaur Green, Titanium Grey, Volcano Red, Lightning Silver, China Grey, Liquid Crimson, Quasar Blue.
The DB12 Coupe is powered by a 5198 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 670 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 800 Nm @ 2750 rpm of torque.
In the DB12's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato priced ₹4.61 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan STO priced ₹4.99 Cr.
The DB12 Coupe has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.