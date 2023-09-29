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DB12PriceMileageSpecifications
Aston Martin DB12 Front Right Side
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Aston Martin DB12 Front View
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Aston Martin DB12 Grille
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Aston Martin DB12 Headlight
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Aston Martin DB12 Rear Left View
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Aston Martin DB12 Rear View
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Aston Martin DB12 Coupe

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.23 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aston Martin DB12 Key Specs
Engine5198 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all DB12 specs and features

DB12 Coupe

DB12 Coupe Prices

The DB12 Coupe, equipped with a 4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.23 Crore (ex-showroom).

DB12 Coupe Mileage

All variants of the DB12 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

DB12 Coupe Colours

The DB12 Coupe is available in 16 colour options: Plasma Blue, Onyx Black, Magnetic Silver, Concours Blue, Magneto Bronze, Storm Purple, Ultramarine Black, Xenon Grey, Jet Black, Minotaur Green, Titanium Grey, Volcano Red, Lightning Silver, China Grey, Liquid Crimson, Quasar Blue.

DB12 Coupe Engine and Transmission

The DB12 Coupe is powered by a 5198 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 670 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 800 Nm @ 2750 rpm of torque.

DB12 Coupe vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the DB12's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato priced ₹4.61 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan STO priced ₹4.99 Cr.

DB12 Coupe Specs & Features

The DB12 Coupe has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Aston Martin DB12 Coupe Price

DB12 Coupe

₹5.23 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
4,59,00,000
RTO
46,40,000
Insurance
18,01,467
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,23,41,967
EMI@11,25,033/mo
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Aston Martin DB12 Coupe Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
325 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4739 mm
Wheelbase
2805 mm
Height
1279 mm
Kerb Weight
1875 kg
Width
1940 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
78 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
2
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe EMI
EMI10,12,530 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,71,07,770
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,71,07,770
Interest Amount
1,36,44,013
Payable Amount
6,07,51,783

Aston Martin DB12 Alternatives

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
DB12vsHuracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
DB12vsHuracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
DB12vsHuracan Tecnica
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
DB12vs720S
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr
DB12vsF8 Tributo
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
DB12vsVantage

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