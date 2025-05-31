In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Ferrari Roma, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB12 Price starts at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Ferrari Roma Price starts at Rs. 3.76 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. DB12: 5198 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage. Roma: 3855 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB12 vs Roma Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db12
|Roma
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Ferrari
|Price
|₹ 4.59 Cr
|₹ 3.76 Cr
|Mileage
|12.75 kmpl
|8.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|3855 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|8