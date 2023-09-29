Saved Articles

Aston Martin DB12 vs Ferrari Roma

In 2023 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Ferrari Roma, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

DB12
Aston Martin DB12
Coupe
₹4.59 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V83.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm760 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm612 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
325 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,23,41,9674,28,95,899
Ex-Showroom Price
4,59,00,0003,76,00,000
RTO
46,40,00038,14,000
Insurance
18,01,46714,81,399
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,25,0339,22,000

