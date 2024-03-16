Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys India’s first Aston Martin DB12 worth 4.59 cr

The Aston Martin DB12 was launched in India last year and the British marquee brand has now begun deliveries of the sports car with the very first example heading to Zomato co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal’s garage. The DB12 heads to a garage full of exotics at the Goyal house and has been finished in a fantastic shade of Satin Aston Martin Racing Green. The Aston Martin DB12 comes with a starting price of ₹4.59 crore (ex-showroom).

The Aston Martin DB12 is a British grand tourer that packs a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned for 671 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.5 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 325 kmph.

The DB11 successor is about 80 per cent new and gets a major design change including the massive new grille, redesigned headlamps with a three-piece DRL unit, and a sharply styled bumper for a more aggressive look. The two-door coupe looks every bit recognisable as an Aston Martin.

The cabin also gets major upgrades over the DB11 including a new dual-tone leather upholstered dashboard. There’s a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a host of physical buttons for all the essential controls. The instrument console though is now digital as well. Given that the new DB12 is a Grand Tourer, comfort remains a top priority and the sports car comes with an electronic rear differential and adaptive dampers for optimising handling without skimping on ride quality.

Goyal has an envious garage when it comes to the legion of start-up co-founders and CEOs. The Zomato CEO also owns the Ferrari Roma, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Aston Martin DB11 AMR, Mercedes-AMG G 63, BMW M8 Competition and more. That surely would be a nice motivation for those quick deliveries.

