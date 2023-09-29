Saved Articles

Aston Martin DB12 vs Ferrari 812

In 2023 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Ferrari 812, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

DB12
Aston Martin DB12
Coupe
₹4.59 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
812
Ferrari 812
Superfast
₹5.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8V12 - 65
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm718 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm789 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6496 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
325 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,23,41,9675,92,91,198
Ex-Showroom Price
4,59,00,0005,20,00,000
RTO
46,40,00052,54,000
Insurance
18,01,46720,36,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,25,03312,74,399

