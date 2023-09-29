Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19

Aston Martin DB12 Specifications

Aston Martin DB12 is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,59,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 5198.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4.59 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Aston Martin DB12 Specs

Aston Martin DB12 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The DB12 measures 4,739 mm in length, 1,940 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,805 mm. A four-seat ...Read More

Aston Martin DB12 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Coupe
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
325 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20
Height
1279 mm
Kerb Weight
1875 kg
Length
4739 mm
Width
1940 mm
Wheelbase
2805 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
78 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
2
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

Aston Martin DB12 Alternatives

Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr Onwards
Check latest Offers
Roma Specs
McLaren GT

McLaren GT

3.72 Cr
Check latest Offers
GT Specs
Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

3.69 Cr
Check latest Offers
MC20 Specs
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr Onwards
Check latest Offers
F8 Tributo Specs
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
Check latest Offers
720S Specs

Aston Martin DB12 News

The Aston Martin DB12 ushers in a new era for the British supercar manufacturer.
Aston Martin DB12 supercar launched in India at 4.59 crore
29 Sept 2023
Aston Martin DB12 is all set for its India debut.
Aston Martin DB12 launches in India today. Here is what to expect
29 Sept 2023
Aston Martin DB12 borrows its engine from Mercedes-AMG.
Aston Martin DB12 with 670 bhp to launch on 29th September
5 Sept 2023
Aston Martin DB12 Volante
Aston Martin DB12 Volante convertible breaks cover
15 Aug 2023
The Aston Martin DB12 Launch Editon gets bespoke upgrades while its engine cover will be signed by F1 drivers Fernando Alonso & Lawrence Stroll
First Aston Martin DB12 sold for $1.6 million at auction, to be donated to charity
27 May 2023
View all
 Aston Martin DB12 News

Aston Martin DB12 Variants & Price List

Aston Martin DB12 price starts at ₹ 4.59 Cr and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Aston Martin DB12 comes in 1 variants. Aston Martin DB12 top variant price is ₹ 4.59 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Coupe
4.59 Cr*
5198 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Aston Martin Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Aston Martin Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details