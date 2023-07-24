HT Auto
Ferrari 812 Specifications

Ferrari 812 is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,20,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 6496.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
5.2 Cr* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ferrari 812 Specs

Ferrari 812 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 812 measures 4,657 mm in length, 1,971 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm. A two-seat model, ...Read More

Ferrari 812 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Superfast
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
V12 - 65
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
718 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
789 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
6496 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, multi-link
Front Suspension
Independent, double wishbones
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R20
Kerb Weight
1630
Height
1276
Length
4657
Width
1971
Wheelbase
2720
No of Seating Rows
1
Fuel Tank Capacity
92
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Projector with Xenon
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / Nero
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Ferrari 812 Alternatives

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Rolls-Royce Wraith

5 Cr Onwards
812 vs Wraith
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
812 vs 720S

Ferrari News

The 1967 Ferrari 412P slated to go under the hammer is one of two original 412P privateer cars that helped the company win the 1967 World Championship of Makes. (Image: Bonhams)
This 1967 Ferrari 412P could fetch $40 million at auction. What makes it special
24 Jul 2023
File photo of a McLaren Artura.
McLaren SUV is hot for future but profits remain main target
24 Jul 2023
The rear of the Ferrari KC23 features a huge rear wing which can be optionally removed.
This one-off Ferrari KC23 track car is a performance marvel with a unique design
12 Jul 2023
The SF90 XX Spider is the hardcore, track-focused version of the SF90 Spider but the car is also road-legal,
Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider unveiled, are first road-legal XX cars
30 Jun 2023
File photo of the Ferrari logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.
Ferrari plans to complete its new line for electric cars by mid 2024
12 Jun 2023
View all
 

Ferrari 812 Variants & Price List

Ferrari 812 price starts at ₹ 5.2 Cr and goes upto ₹ 5.2 Cr (Ex-showroom). Ferrari 812 comes in 1 variants. Ferrari 812 top variant price is ₹ 5.2 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Superfast
5.2 Cr*
6496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

