What will be the RTO charges for Ferrari 812 in Bangalore? The RTO Charges for the Ferrari 812 Superfast in Bangalore is Rs 52,54,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Ferrari 812 in Bangalore? The insurance Charges for the Ferrari 812 Superfast in Bangalore is Rs 20,36,698.

What is the detailed breakup of Ferrari 812 in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Ferrari 812 base variant in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,20,00,000, RTO - Rs. 52,54,000, Insurance - Rs. 20,36,698, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Ferrari 812 in Bangalore is Rs. 5,92,91,198.

