Maserati MC20 Specifications

Maserati MC20 is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,69,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3000.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
3.69 Cr* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Maserati MC20 Specs

Maserati MC20 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The MC20 measures 4,669 mm in length, 2,178 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. A two-seat model, ...Read More

Maserati MC20 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Coupe
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds
Driving Range
517 Km
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
325 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Active Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Semi-virtual Steering and Active Shock Absorbers
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Bootspace
150 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Kerb Weight
1500 kg
Height
1224 mm
Length
4669 mm
Width
2178 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
No
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Door Pockets
No
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
Front
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000
Warranty (Years)
4
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Optional
Interior Colours
Nero, Nero / Cuoio, Nero / Blu, Nero / Grigio, Nero / Rosso , Nero / Giallo, Nero / Blue Cielo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara
Interiors
Dual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes

Maserati MC20 Variants & Price List

Maserati MC20 price starts at ₹ 3.69 Cr and goes upto ₹ 3.69 Cr (Ex-showroom). Maserati MC20 comes in 1 variants. Maserati MC20 top variant price is ₹ 3.69 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Coupe
3.69 Cr*
3000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

