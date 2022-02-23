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Lamborghini Huracan STO vs McLaren 720S

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and McLaren 720S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition, McLaren 720S Price starts at Rs. 4.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. 720S: 3994 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan STO vs 720S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan sto 720s
BrandLamborghiniMcLaren
Price₹ 4.99 Cr₹ 4.65 Cr
Mileage7.1 kmpl8.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity5204 cc3994 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders108

Filters
Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Special Edition
₹4.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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720S
McLaren 720S
Coupe
₹4.65 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear View
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
565 Nm @ 6500 rpm770 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
7.19-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 8000 rpm711 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
310-
Engine Type
5.2L V10M840T
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
575-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
No-
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspensionAdaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control II
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspensionAdaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control II
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20305 / 30 R20
Length
45494543
Wheelbase
26202670
Height
12201196
Width
19452059
Bootspace
150210
No of Seating Rows
11
Seating Capacity
22
Doors
22
Fuel Tank Capacity
80-
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
CustomisableTortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,69,00,2175,30,29,104
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,00,0004,65,00,000
RTO
50,44,00047,04,000
Insurance
19,55,71718,24,604
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,23,00711,39,802

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