In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari F8 Tributo and McLaren 720S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta, McLaren 720S Price starts at Rs. 4.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. 720S: 3994 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs 720S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|720s
|Brand
|Ferrari
|McLaren
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 4.65 Cr
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|8.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|3994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8