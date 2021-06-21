Ferrari's new V6 hybrid supercar to break cover on June 24

Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, is all set to reveal its new V6 hybrid supercar this Thursday (June 24). Ferrari released a video announcing the upcoming debut but has not teased the car in it. In the video, FDA Esports driver and 2019 F1 Pro Series World Champion David Tonizza can be heard saying what he considers 'fun to drive.’ This tag is being used to promote the car. Earlier in 2018, former CEO Louis Camilleri confirmed the making of the car and it was expected to be out before 2022. (Also read | Ferrari dreams of electric cars, could be nightmare for investors) F8-tributo Ex-showroom price Get On-Road Price Add to compare The Ferrari hybrid has been spied while on test runs on a few occasions and it has been given a code name of F171. It will have a V6 hybrid engine. It is being speculated that the supercar's engine may take the shape of a 3.0-litre twin-turbo unit that will be supplemented with an electric motor. This will give the car the ability to move fully on electric power.

Reports also suggest that the peak output may be around 700 horsepower with around 590 horsepower generated from the V6 engine alone. It is also being stated that the platform for the F171 may be the same multi-material architecture used for Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

Not much is known about the exterior of the car as the prototypes that were spied on were camouflaged and had heavy body cladding.

Ferrari’s new F171 may come across as a direct rival to the hybrid McLaren Artura that can generate power of 670 hp with the help of its twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain. It is also being speculated that it can offer a similar level of performance that Ferrari's F8 Tributo offers.