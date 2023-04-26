McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-96 kmph in 2.7 seconds

The much-anticipated successor of the potent McLaren 720S has finally broken its cover. Christened as McLaren 750S, the supercar is available in both coupe and hardtop convertible body styles, and the price for the model starts at $324,000. The British supercar marquee claims that around 30 per cent of the new 750S' components have been changed.

Speaking about the key USP of the new McLaren 750S, it draws energy from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine under the familiar-looking body. This power mill is capable of churning out 730 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque, which puts it well ahead of the McLaren P1. For transmission duty, the supercar gets a seven-speed sequential gearbox with a shorter final drive ratio. Power is channelled to the rear wheels of the vehicle.

On the performance front, the McLaren 750S Coupe and Spider can reach 0-96 kmph in just 2.7 seconds. However, the convertible is claimed as 0.1 seconds slower to reach the 200 kmph mark - taking 7.3 seconds compared to the coupe's 7.2 seconds. Also, it is 0.6 seconds slower to reach the 300 kmph mark, taking 20.4 seconds compared to the coupe's 19.8 seconds. The coupe and convertible's quarter-mile timing differ, as the coupe can reach the mark in 10.1 seconds compared to the convertible's 10.3 seconds timing. Both variants can reach a top speed of 331 kmph, claims McLaren.

Speaking about the build of the McLaren 750S, it comes with six millimetres wider front track and a new suspension setup. This supercar arrives with McLaren's new generation Proactive Chassis Control III technology, with three per cent softer front springs and four per cent firmer rear ones, claims the automaker. McLaren also claims that the vehicle lift system of the 750S has been improved significantly, raising the front of the car in four seconds. In the case of the 720S, it took 10 seconds.

In terms of design, the 750S is claimed to come with further sharper styling compared to the 720S. As McLaren has stated, form follows function for the new 750S. It gets a new front bumper, channelling air into the redesigned and narrower eye sockets with LED lighting and a path to the low-temperature radiators. A new extended front splitter is there, providing aerodynamic balance, working in connection with the 20 per cent larger active rear wing. Moving to the back, there is a P1-inspired centre exit exhaust system, which comes with repositioned active rear wing. The 750S also comes with bigger intakes ahead of the rear wheel, a new rear bumper, a new mesh grille and a new rear deck among other styling elements.

