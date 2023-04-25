HT Auto
This concept EV is an all-terrain autonomous electric camper from future

The world is moving towards electric mobility at a fast pace. Several automakers are bringing new production models with electric powertrains, as well as electric concept vehicles too. Chinese auto manufacturer GAC has unveiled a new electric van concept that is christened as the GAC Van Life concept, which comes as an autonomous driving all-terrain electric camper. This electric van is claimed to be capable of tackling rough roads easily and it looks very futuristic.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2023, 16:03 PM
GAC Van Life concept is an autonomous electric concept vehicle that can take the challenge of going anywhere.
At one glance, the GAC Van Life EV concept looks like it has arrived straight from the future or some science fiction movie. This comes as the second concept from the Car Culture series after the Barchetta. It has been designed by the GAC R&D centre in Europe. The auto company claimed that this go-anywhere EV was created for long journeys as an alternative to airplanes, which comes as an ambitious thought.

Speaking about its design, the EV concept adopts one-box proportions with a symmetrical shape and full-width LEDs on both ends. It also sports massive wheels and comes with a hefty ground clearance, all of which are suitable for offroading. The car looks like a capsule with a bit of an unusual shape and four wheels. The tyres wrapping the mammoth wheels come with retractable flaps for traction in any kind of terrain. GAC claims the EV gets four Lidar sensors on the roof to assist it during autonomous driving.

Inside the cabin, it gets two seats and a massive space at the back for luggage and equipment. It can be easily converted into a sleeping area as well. GAC says the orbital frame surrounding the cabin allows the occupants to mount or hang whatever they want.

The EV concept claims to come with a fully electric platform drawing energy from a next-generation solid-state battery that provides extended range. GAC also claims that this EV has been developed with lightweight components that have been made from recycled waste materials like plastic, aluminium and carbon fibre.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2023, 16:03 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility concept car
