In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Lamborghini Huracan STO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta, Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs Huracan STO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Huracan sto
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 4.99 Cr
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|7.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|10