In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari 812 and Lamborghini Huracan STO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari 812 Price starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Superfast, Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition. 812: 6496 cc engine, 6.7 kmpl mileage. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
812 vs Huracan STO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|812
|Huracan sto
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 5.2 Cr
|₹ 4.99 Cr
|Mileage
|6.7 kmpl
|7.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|6496 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|10