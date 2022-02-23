In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition, Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs. 5 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan STO vs Wraith Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan sto
|Wraith
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Cr
|₹ 5 Cr
|Mileage
|7.1 kmpl
|6.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|6592 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|12