Buy Bugatti, get Rolls-Royce for free: US dealership offers insane deal

Your dream of getting a Rolls-Royce for free is a very real possibility. Just that it may not, in absolutely technical terms, be free. A dealership in Florida is offering an astounding ‘Buy-one-get-one’ deal and has put up a 2021 Bugatti Chiron up for sale, throwing in a 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with it.

Naples Motorsports, which describes itself as a company offering sales, servicing and detailing of and on luxury and exotic cars, is luring potential high-profile customers to check out the Bugatti Chiron which is still among the fastest car anywhere in the world. Only a handful number of Chiron units have ever been manufactured and this particular one has just a little over 3,200 kilometres on its odometer.

The deal itself highlights an asking price of $3.85 million for the Chiron and for anyone who can fork out that kind of bucks, the $240,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith will come as complimentary. The Wraith is quite the luxury on wheels and this particular unit has done around 27,300 kilometres. Customers also have the option of just buying the Wraith at the above-mentioned price but hey, where is the fun in that, right?

According to Motor1, however, this particular Bugatti Chiron commands the highest asking price among all listings for the model in the US that it checked. The website notes that if the price of the ‘free’ Wraith is taken out, the amount of around $3.6 million would be what the usual asking price is for the model. So, the larger question then is if the Rolls-Royce is actually free?

Whatever the case and scenario may be, Naples Motorsports sure has managed to create a buzz and that could well be what it was looking to achieve anyway.

