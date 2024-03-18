HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Buy Bugatti, Get Rolls Royce For Free: Us Dealership Offers Insane Deal

Buy Bugatti, get Rolls-Royce for free: US dealership offers insane deal

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2024, 10:17 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Bugatti Chiron is among the fastest cars in the world but it also commands a massive price in the new and pre-owned market.
Chiron
Image taken from an promotional post put up on Facebook by Naples Motorsports. (Facebook/Naples Motorsports)
Chiron
Image taken from an promotional post put up on Facebook by Naples Motorsports.

Your dream of getting a Rolls-Royce for free is a very real possibility. Just that it may not, in absolutely technical terms, be free. A dealership in Florida is offering an astounding ‘Buy-one-get-one’ deal and has put up a 2021 Bugatti Chiron up for sale, throwing in a 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with it.

Naples Motorsports, which describes itself as a company offering sales, servicing and detailing of and on luxury and exotic cars, is luring potential high-profile customers to check out the Bugatti Chiron which is still among the fastest car anywhere in the world. Only a handful number of Chiron units have ever been manufactured and this particular one has just a little over 3,200 kilometres on its odometer.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Engine Icon6592.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Rolls-royce Dawn (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Engine Icon6598.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.92 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Engine Icon6749.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.95 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-Royce New Ghost
Engine Icon6750 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.95 - 7.95 Cr
View Details
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII
Engine Icon6749.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Aston Martin Db12 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin DB12
Engine Icon5198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.59 Cr
Compare

The deal itself highlights an asking price of $3.85 million for the Chiron and for anyone who can fork out that kind of bucks, the $240,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith will come as complimentary. The Wraith is quite the luxury on wheels and this particular unit has done around 27,300 kilometres. Customers also have the option of just buying the Wraith at the above-mentioned price but hey, where is the fun in that, right?

According to Motor1, however, this particular Bugatti Chiron commands the highest asking price among all listings for the model in the US that it checked. The website notes that if the price of the ‘free’ Wraith is taken out, the amount of around $3.6 million would be what the usual asking price is for the model. So, the larger question then is if the Rolls-Royce is actually free?

Whatever the case and scenario may be, Naples Motorsports sure has managed to create a buzz and that could well be what it was looking to achieve anyway.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2024, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Bugatti Chiron Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Wraith

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.