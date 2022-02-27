HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Rolls Royce Wraith Ev Promises 500 Km, Costs Just $6.29 To Be Fully Charged

This Rolls-Royce Wraith EV promises 500 km, costs just $6.29 to be fully charged

The Rolls-Royce Wraith EV costs $6.29 in electricity to charge the battery.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2022, 12:27 PM
The Rolls-Royce Wraith EV. (Image: Richmond News)
The Rolls-Royce Wraith EV. (Image: Richmond News)

Rolls-Royce is might be yet to launch its first all-electric car, but a Canadian businessman already owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith EV, which offers a 500 km cruising range on a single charge. Richmond News reports that the businessman named Vincent Yu spent four years to turn his Roll-Royce Wraith into a posh electric car.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 5 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to switch to all-electric range by 2030)

The report also says that in an attempt to convert the luxury car into an EV, Yu gave up his house, several years of his time, money and eventually his partner in life as well.

The report claims that Yu spent time flying to Japan, Germany and US numerous times in order to purchase different components for his ambitious project. To get the finance for the project funding, he even sold his house. Also, Yu's wife left him when she got fed up with the EV conversion project. However, none of these stopped Yu from his dedication to the project and he's proud of his work.

Yu claims the electric luxury coupe can run 500 km on a single charge. He also said that it costs him $6.29 in electricity to charge the battery of the luxury electric car, which is substantially lower than the $94.39 that he required to fill its fuel tank with petrol.

Inspired by the success of the Wraith EV conversion, Yu has now opened a shop called Mars Power in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. He has been using everything he learned during thee Wraith conversion project to convert other petrol powered vehicles into electric ones.

As Yu says, his oldest daughter gave him the idea to convert his Rolls-Royce Wraith into an EV. The girl reportedly came home from school one day and complained about Yu's driving habits. she reportedly said that Yu shouldn't act ;like a weathly person by driving a stinky car around town and polluting the air. This was the moment when Yu started thinking about the conversion of his car into an EV and also started conversations with a small team of mechanics and machinists who now work in his new shop.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2022, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce electric car luxury car electric vehicle electric mobility EV Rolls-Royce Wraith
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp confident about two-wheeler industry's strong comeback in FY23
Hero MotoCorp confident about two-wheeler industry's strong comeback in FY23
Russia-Ukraine war: Volkswagen, Renault, other automakers halt production lines
Russia-Ukraine war: Volkswagen, Renault, other automakers halt production lines
Hero MotoCorp to launch its first EV in March, plans a range of premium products
Hero MotoCorp to launch its first EV in March, plans a range of premium products
Tesla may remake its yoke steering wheel: Report
Tesla may remake its yoke steering wheel: Report
Planning to buy a car? Brace for price hikes and a longer waiting period
Planning to buy a car? Brace for price hikes and a longer waiting period

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city