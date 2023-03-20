Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow, the last of V12 coupe, breaks cover

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Wraith Black Arrow, a special limited edition model, which will be landmark moment in the history of the ultra luxury carmaker. The model is going to be the last car from Goodwood, its manufacturing headquarter, which will come with a V12 engine at its heart for the last time. Rolls-Royce has said that Wraith Black Arrow is the last V12 coupe to be ever made by it as it plans to move to fully electric cars in future.

The design of the model has been inspired by Thunderbolt, which set world land speed records in the 1930s. The eight-wheeled, dual-V12-powered Thunderbolt broke the land speed record hitting a top speed of 575.335 kmph. Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “As the last examples of this landmark motor car get ready to leave Goodwood, we commemorate Wraith’s status as the last series V12 coupe we will ever make. Both Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow and its inspiration, the V12-powered land speed record-holding Thunderbolt of the thirties, represent the culmination of many long years of achievement, and the end of their respective eras."

The Wraith Black Arrow will be special as it will only have 12 units to be sold worldwide. Rolls-Royce has been producing Wraith series of cars for the past 10 years. The Black Arrow version, the last of the Wraiths with a V12 engine, follows the Black Badge version launched in 2016. “This magnificent final V12 coupé Collection captures both the significance and spirit of Wraith through the marque’s hallmark and peerless Bespoke capabilities. A fitting finale for this transformative motor car," Muller-Otvos added.

The Wraith black Arrow is wrapped in black and grey exterior colour with bright yellow highlights. Rolls-Royce has used exclusive Bespoke finish with colour graduation between two tones - Celebration Silver and Black Diamond. A glass-infused ‘Crystal’ paint over layer has been applied to the Black Diamond paint to enhance the transition between the two colours. The contrasting Bright Yellow colour appears on bumper inserts and Bespoke wheel pinstripes.

The interior of the Black Arrow comes with open-pore wood door lining, a reminder of the Bonneville Salt Flats where Thunderbolt set the land speed record back in 1938. Rolls-Royce has used black club leather on seats, armrests and dashboard. The striking bright yellow colour makes the steering wheel, seat tops and headrests stand out. The Wraith Black Arrow also comes with the highest number of LED lights ever used in a Rolls-Royce car. There are 2,117 fibreoptic stars on the roofline, another reminder of the Thunderbolt's exploits. These depict the stars of the Milky Way from the night sky of September 16, 1938.

The V12 under its hood is capable of churning out 623 bhp of maximum power and 870 Nm of peak torque. Rolls-Royce has not shared any other technical details about the model. It has not shared the price tag of the last edition of Wraith either. However, all 12 units have already been sold out.

