HT Auto
Home Auto News Production Of Rolls Royce Wraith, Dawn To End In 2023

Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023

The final units of the Rolls-Royce Wraith and Dawn will likely roll off the assembly lines in early 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2022, 11:20 AM
File photo of Rolls-Royce Wraith 
File photo of Rolls-Royce Wraith 
File photo of Rolls-Royce Wraith 
File photo of Rolls-Royce Wraith 

Rolls-Royce has announced that it will end the production of Wraith and Dawn models. The move comes after the company pulled down the models from its US lineup in April last year. The company confirmed the move to Autocar UK that production for both models will end in 2023. The luxury carmaker has no plans to produce direct replacements of these models.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 5 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Rolls-royce Dawn (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Dawn
6598 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 5.92 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 6.95 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 9.5 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

While confirming this news, the company CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös also told the publication that Rolls-Royce has already closed the order books for the two models. The final units of the Wraith and Dawn will likely roll off the assembly lines in early 2023. The all-electric Spectre from the company is expected to arrive later that year. Müller-Ötvös also added that the Spectre will fill up the Wraith’s role in the brand's lineup.

(Also read | This bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with carbon veil fascia)

This is the first step taken by Rolls-Royce in its effort to become an all-electric brand before the end of the decade. The upcoming all-electric crossover offers as much as 610 horsepower and 1,100 Newton-meters of torque in Sport mode.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has been spotted testing in spy shots abroad last year. Images of the Spectre EV in camouflage on the road were widely shared on social media for the first time. The prototype of the Spectre EV was seen testing on the roads in Germany.

In the spy shots, the Rolls-Royce Spectre looks like a large coupe and the design seems to be inspire by the British luxury carmaker’s other popular model Wraith. However, the windows of the Spectre, as can be seen through the camouflage, is more rounded than usually seen on Rolls-Royce cars. The headlights also appear to be LED with LED daytime running lights placed above. The grille also appears to be quite large.

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2022, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Wraith Wraith Rolls-Royce Dawn electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil of the Indian Navy with his Limited Edition Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ferrari introduces new red paint scheme inspired by its 2022 F1 car
Ferrari introduces new red paint scheme inspired by its 2022 F1 car
Why petrol, diesel prices tend to soar higher? Buck stops at Russia-Ukraine war
Why petrol, diesel prices tend to soar higher? Buck stops at Russia-Ukraine war
Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
Tesla aims to sell 20 million EVs annually by early 2030s, says Elon Musk
Tesla aims to sell 20 million EVs annually by early 2030s, says Elon Musk
Audi India plans driving in more products to develop market
Audi India plans driving in more products to develop market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city