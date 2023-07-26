HT Auto
Watch: MS Dhoni drives his vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II in style

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni surely knows how to live it up and the sports icon has been utilising his time off the field rather well. Ardent fans know that the former captain of the Indian cricket team is a petrolhead at heart and has a rather illustrious collection of vintage and new cars and motorcycles in his garage. Now, in a surprise to his fans, the cricketer was seen driving his rare vintage 1980 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II on the streets of Ranchi, Jharkhand.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jul 2023, 19:47 PM
A recent video on social media shows MS Dhoni driving his vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II on the streets of Ranchi

In a video shared by social media user @kushmahi7, Dhoni can be seen cruising on the road in the long-body sedan finished in a regal shade of dual-tone blue and black. ‘Captain Cool’ can be seen enjoying his ride unaware of being videographed by the user.

This Silver Wraith II is one of the rarer examples of the car in India. The model was launched in 1976, reviving the Silver Wraith moniker and the long-wheelbase luxury sedan remained in production until 1980.

Also Read : MS Dhoni adds vintage Land Rover 3 to his impressive car collection

The Rolls-Royce though is just the tip of the iceberg as far as Dhoni’s car collection goes. The ace skipper also owns the Rover Mini Cooper Sport, Land Rover Defender 110, a 1971 Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon, Pontiac Firebird, Nissan Jonga, TransAm, and more. His motorcycle collection is even more impressive and extensive. More recently, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad gave fans a special tour of MS Dhoni’s garage in a video that went viral on social media.

In terms of work, MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings team to win their fifth IPL title earlier this year. The cricketing legend did not announce his retirement from IPL just yet, and hinted at a possible return in 2024, should his body permit.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2023, 19:47 PM IST
TAGS: MS Dhoni cars

