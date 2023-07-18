HT Auto
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2023, 13:02 PM
Indian cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a well-known automotive enthusiast. He has a massive garage filled with several motorcycles and cars. Not many pictures or videos of his garage are on social media because of this no one exactly knows how many vehicles does the Indian cricketer owns. Recently, former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi visited MS Dhoni's garage in Ranchi where Venkatesh Prasad uploaded a video on Twitter while taking a tour of the garage.

MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
The video is being shot by Sakshi Dhoni, wife of MS Dhoni. We can see that it is a two-storey building which is filled with motorcycles and cars. Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi can be seen admiring MS Dhoni's passion for automobiles.

In the garage, we can see a heavily customized first-generation Mahindra Scorpio, a Land Rover Defender, some old classic cars, Nissan 1-Ton and Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackHawk. There are several old Jawa motorcycles, Yamaha RD350, a Kawasaki H2, TVS Ronin and TVS Apache RR 310.

Only some of the motorcycles and cars are recognizable in the collection of MS Dhoni. There are still many vehicles that need to be identified. However, because of the quality of the video, it is quite difficult. What we can make out is that MS Dhoni seems like he prefers old school motorcycles more as compared to modern motorcycles. There are several old-school motorcycles parked on both floors. Old videos of his garage have revealed that the cricketer also owns older generations of Royal Enfield Bullet, Yamaha YZF-R6 and Suzuki Intruder M1800R. The most recent addition to his garage was the Kia EV6 GT.

Also Read : MS Dhoni adds vintage Land Rover 3 to his impressive car collection

While sharing the video, Venkatesh Prasad tweeted, "One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion,"

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2023, 13:02 PM IST
TAGS: Jawa Scorpio Defender MS Dhoni Cricketer TVS TVS Motor Company Kawasaki H2 Ronin Apache RR 310 Land Rover Defender Kia EV6

