Maserati MCPura Specifications

Maserati MCPura comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The MCPura measures 4,667 mm in length, 1,965 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. A four-seat model, Maserati MCPura sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
1
|5 rating
0
Maserati MCPura price starts at ₹ 5.12 Cr .
₹5.12 Cr*
3000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Popular Maserati Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026