Maserati MCPura Specifications

Maserati MCPura is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,12,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3000 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Maserati MCPura mileage is 9 kmpl.
5.12 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maserati MCPura Specs

Maserati MCPura comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

Maserati MCPura Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 Second
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
720 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT)
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
621 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
320 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
245/35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Kerb Weight
1394 kg
Height
1226 mm
Length
4667 mm
Width
1965 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Average Speed
Yes

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Maserati MCPura Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 CrEx-Showroom
Urus Specs
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 CrEx-Showroom
720S Specs
McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

5.91 CrEx-Showroom
750S Specs
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 CrEx-Showroom
DB12 Specs
Ferrari 812

Ferrari 812

5.2 CrEx-Showroom
812 Specs
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 CrEx-Showroom
Huracan STO Specs

Maserati MCPura User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
1
5 ratingrating star
0
Perfect cruiser with sports best look
The Maserati MC20 is a great car for its money, with aggressive looks, sporty driving modes and excellent build quality - perfect for every ride.
By: Abdul ahad (Oct 12, 2025)
Maserati MCPura Related News

Maserati MCPura Variants & Price List

Maserati MCPura price starts at ₹ 5.12 Cr .

5.12 Cr*
3000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
