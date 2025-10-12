Maserati MCPura Specifications

Maserati MCPura comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The MCPura measures 4,667 mm in length, 1,965 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. A four-seat model, Maserati MCPura sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less