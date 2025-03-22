|Engine
|3000 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The MCPura Base Petrol Automatic (DCT), equipped with Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹4.96 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the MCPura offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The MCPura Base Petrol Automatic (DCT) is available in 10 colour options: Nero Esenza, Grigio Incognito, Verde Royale Metallic, Night Interaction Metallic, Devil Orange Metallic, Giallo Genio Metallic, Blu Infinito Metallic, Grigio Mistero Metallic, Bianco Audace Matte, Rosso Vincente.
The MCPura Base Petrol Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 3000 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 621 bhp and 720 Nm of torque.
In the MCPura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the McLaren 720S priced between ₹4.65 Cr - 5.04 Cr or the McLaren 750S priced ₹5.91 Cr.
The MCPura Base Petrol Automatic (DCT) has Trip Meter, Tachometer, Average Speed and Clock.